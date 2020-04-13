Poor kid: Kid named Sanitizer by parents in Uttar Pradesh

"Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them," says Omvir Singh.
An admirable sentiment, albeit a tad untrue, but Singh is not talking about the gelatinous and volatile liquid that people have been obsessively hoarding and applying in recent days. He is talking in a way about his newborn son.
In the past we have spoken about the twins named Corona and Covid, and the baby named Lockdown. Now, we have a newborn in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district who has been named 'Sanitizer'.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is a trying time. It has been called a once-in-a-lifetime kind of crisis, and indeed, 2020 may never shake off its association with the coronavirus. In such a day and age, there has risen a strange new trend -- virus-themed baby names.
And while far be it from us to criticise other people's choices, with the Coronavirus and the Lockdown being something people are eagerly waiting to escape, that is perhaps not the best association you want a person to have with their name.
According to an IANS report, Omvir Singh, a resident of Vijay Vihar, said he had named his son 'Sanitizer' because it had the capacity to fight against the coronavirus.
Sanitizer was born on Sunday in a hospital and his mother Monika said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named 'Sanitizer, all medical staff started smiling.
The couple has asked all relatives and family members to wait for the lockdown to be lifted before they celebrate the baby's coming.
(With inputs from IANS)
