Poor kid: Kid named Sanitizer by parents in Uttar Pradesh

"Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them," says Omvir Singh.

An admirable sentiment, albeit a tad untrue, but Singh is not talking about the gelatinous and volatile liquid that people have been obsessively hoarding and applying in recent days. He is talking in a way about his newborn son.

In the past we have spoken about the twins named Corona and Covid, and the baby named Lockdown. Now, we have a newborn in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district who has been named 'Sanitizer'.