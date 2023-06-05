'Call the police, g***u': Ex-Pak Army Chief General Bajwa heckled, abused by Afghan man in France; video goes viral |

Former Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa was heckled and abused in France on Sunday during a family vacation by an Afghan civilian. The man reportedly criticised Bajwa over Pakistan Army’s human rights violations, misconduct and being handed in gloves with the Taliban to loot Afghanistan. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet.

Abusive language used in the video.

Pakistani Army Chief getting treatment they deserve, even abroad.

J¢hadi General Bajwa confronted by an Afghani in France. pic.twitter.com/R6GSJEBqcI — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) June 5, 2023

What is in the video?

In the video, one can see General Bajwa seated with his wife while the Afghani man records him and abuses him while recording his video. The Aghani man can be seen continuously abusing him and accusing him of human rights violation and also of helping the Taliban in looting the poor citizens of Afghanistan.

General Bajwa on the other side can be seen ignoring him until he finally threatens him to call the police if he doesn't stop recording. The Afghani man in response said, "Call the police.." and continued his abusive language towards the former Pakistan official.

About Pakistan-Taliban relations

It is widely believed that Pakistan has played a significant role in assisting the Taliban in looting the population of Afghanistan. The relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban dates back to the group's inception, with allegations of Pakistan providing sanctuary, training, and support to the militant organisation.

One aspect of this assistance is the reported provision of safe havens to Taliban leaders and fighters within Pakistani territory. These safe havens have allowed the Taliban to regroup, plan attacks, and launch offensives into Afghanistan, resulting in the looting and suffering of the Afghan population.

Moreover, there have been allegations of Pakistan supplying weapons and other resources to the Taliban, further enabling their ability to terrorise and exploit the Afghan people. The looting of resources, including opium and other valuable commodities, has allowed the Taliban to fund their operations and sustain their insurgency.

Pakistan denies allegations supporting Taliban

While Pakistan denies these allegations and asserts that it is committed to peace and stability in the region, the evidence and testimonies from various sources continue to point towards their involvement in supporting the Taliban's destructive activities.