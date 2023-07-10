 British Nurse Fired After Admitting She Had Sex With Patient The Night He Died
The episode took place in the hospital's parking lot in Wales' Wrexham, according to reports.

Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

In an incident involving 'conflict of interest' and breach of ethics, a British nurse lost her job after she was fired by the hospital following the revelation that a patient who had died had indulged in a sexual encounter with the nurse, moment before he passed away. The episode took place in the hospital's parking lot in Wales' Wrexham, according to reports.

Man was undergoing dialysis treatment

The man, who was a patient undergoing dialysis treatment for kidney ailments, had died during the "meeting" with the nurse in January, 2022. The nurse, who has been identified as Penelope Williams by local British reports, did not call an ambulance when the patient collapsed in the back of his car.

Hearing in case

An investigation was held in the case and a hearing took place by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel. According to media reports, Williams had ignored advice by colleagues who told her to call an ambulance.

Admission of affair led to removal from work

Williams had reportedly called a colleague instead of calling the ambulance when the patient had collapsed. The colleague said that she was crying and explained how the patient collapsed and that he was probably dead. The colleague called an ambulance, which took the patient to hospital. The hospital declared the man dead on arrival. Though Williams first denied the allegations, she later accepted that she was in a relationship with the patient and that she had met the man on the night for a sexual encounter.

