BRICS Summit: Chairship Passes To China As PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Concrete Results' In Grouping’s Third Decade | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS summit in 2027, as he said the world expected “concrete results” from the grouping as it entered its third decade.

Addressing an open session on the second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Modi said the grouping must move beyond ideas and commitments and deliver tangible outcomes. He expressed confidence that member countries would meet these expectations through collective efforts.

Modi also congratulated China as the next BRICS host and commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

“I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey,” Modi said.

Modi highlights growing Global South trust in BRICS

Earlier, Modi welcomed leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations at Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Another productive morning at Bharat Mandapam. Happy to welcome the Leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Outreach Invitees and Heads of International Organisations.”

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.

Modi highlighted initiatives by the 11-member grouping in disaster management, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) cooperation and the environment, saying the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown”.

He said India had worked to strengthen friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and sought to broaden participation beyond governments.

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” Modi said.

‘Strength of BRICS lies in diversity and cooperation’

Highlighting BRICS' engagement with the Global South, Modi said its strength came from diversity and cooperation.

“I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity.”

Xi calls for stronger BRICS role in global affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, called for BRICS to play a stronger role in advancing the interests of the Global South.

Addressing the second session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi urged the grouping to “seize the historical initiative” and become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs”.

According to a statement by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi made the remarks as India hosted the two-day summit under the chairmanship theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. India's BRICS agenda focused on the priorities of the Global South, multilateralism, sustainable development and technology.

China to host 19th BRICS Summit in 2027

Xi departed New Delhi on Sunday after participating in the two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Modi and Xi also held a bilateral meeting during the summit.

China will assume the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit.