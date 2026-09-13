'80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarians': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At 'Pure Veg' Menu At BRICS 2026 Gala Dinner

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the absence of non-vegetarian dishes from the menu served at the BRICS gala dinner in New Delhi, saying India’s diverse food culture should have been represented more broadly at an event attended by international leaders.

Rahul Gandhi shared his reaction in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted leaders and other dignitaries attending the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

“For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

What was served at the BRICS gala dinner?

The dinner menu focused entirely on vegetarian cuisine and brought together dishes inspired by different Indian regions. The selection also included flavours associated with Delhi’s rich culinary heritage.

The starters featured Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a contemporary presentation of the Gujarati gram-flour delicacy, served with kesar mango, yoghurt dressing and micro-greens.

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Another highlight was Khumb Galouti, a mushroom-based kebab served with sheermal. The dish appeared to draw inspiration from the famous galouti kebabs associated with the culinary traditions of North India.

The main course continued the vegetarian theme with dishes such as Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, and Carrot Bean Poriyal.

The spread also featured Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao and beetroot raita, along with an assortment of Indian breads.

Jalebi, phirni among desserts

The dessert section brought together familiar Indian flavours with a contemporary presentation.

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Guests were served Old Delhi Fruit Cream accompanied by jalebi, while Shahtoot Phirni was topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

The menu appeared designed to showcase regional ingredients and traditional Indian preparations while giving them a more elaborate presentation for the high-profile diplomatic gathering.

Rahul Gandhi highlights India's food preferences

Rahul Gandhi’s post focused on what he described as the need to reflect the eating habits of a large section of India's population at an international event showcasing Indian culture.

His reference to his sister’s chole bhature added a personal and humorous touch to the political criticism.

The Congress leader has previously used food and everyday cultural references in his public interactions, often linking them to wider conversations about India’s diversity.

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BRICS summit and New Delhi declaration

The food-related political exchange came against the backdrop of a major diplomatic gathering. India, which holds the BRICS chairship in 2026, hosted the summit as the expanded grouping continued discussions on economic cooperation and issues affecting developing countries.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which addressed a broad range of subjects, including global governance, trade, investment, food and energy security, healthcare, technology and disaster resilience.

India also emphasised stronger cooperation among BRICS nations, particularly on issues concerning the Global South, resilient supply chains, agriculture, technology, health and disaster management.

With BRICS expanding its membership in recent years, the summit also offered India an opportunity to underline its push for greater cooperation among emerging economies and reforms in international institutions.

While the diplomatic discussions remained the central focus of the gathering, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the gala dinner menu quickly drew attention online, turning the vegetarian spread into an unexpected talking point surrounding the BRICS Summit.