Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Sings Kishore Kumar’s ‘Khwab Ho Tum’ During BRICS 2026 Visit, Video Goes Viral

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Sings Kishore Kumar’s ‘Khwab Ho Tum’ During India Visit |

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim surprised social media users with an impromptu musical performance during his visit to New Delhi for BRICS Summit 2026, choosing a timeless Bollywood classic by Kishore Kumar.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anwar can be seen singing ‘Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat’ while a pianist plays alongside him. The unexpected rendition gave a lighter, more personal touch to the Malaysian leader’s otherwise packed India itinerary.

The song is one of Kishore Kumar’s popular classics and featured in the 1965 Hindi film Teen Deviyan. It was composed by legendary music director S D Burman, while the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film starred Dev Anand in a lead role.

Anwar Ibrahim’s Bollywood connection

Anwar’s choice of song also highlighted his familiarity with Indian popular culture. This is not the first time the Malaysian prime minister has publicly showcased his appreciation for Bollywood music.

During an earlier interaction, an official video montage shared by Anwar featured ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His latest musical moment has now once again caught the attention of Indian audiences online.

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The Kishore Kumar performance comes amid Anwar’s diplomatic engagements in India, where discussions focused on strengthening ties between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar meets PM Modi, calls him ‘so popular’

During his India visit, Anwar also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral discussions. A video from their meeting showed the two leaders exchanging greetings before sitting down for talks.

In a candid moment during the interaction, Anwar spoke about the number of messages he had received from people asking him to convey their regards to Modi.

Speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Anwar said, “See, Prime Minister Modi is so popular; I got so many messages to pass on regards to him.”

The remark offered a glimpse into the informal exchange between the leaders as they discussed ways to deepen cooperation between India and Malaysia.

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India-Malaysia relations take centre stage

Anwar’s visit was also significant from a diplomatic perspective, with both countries looking to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

India and Malaysia have moved to strengthen their bilateral relationship through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with cooperation extending to areas including digital technology, tourism and other sectors.

The Malaysian prime minister also spoke about India’s deep civilisational heritage and history during his engagements in the country. He expressed hope that outstanding issues between India and Pakistan could ultimately be addressed through peaceful dialogue.

Social media reacts to Anwar’s Kishore Kumar rendition

While the diplomatic discussions remained at the centre of the visit, Anwar’s singing video provided social media users with a more informal glimpse of the Malaysian leader.

The performance prompted several reactions, with viewers praising his voice and expressing surprise at his familiarity with classic Hindi music.

“Wow, didn’t know Mr Anwar is so Melodious, loving this. Lots of Love from an expat 🇮🇳 Indian from Malaysia,” said one user.

Another commenter joked about the Malaysian leader’s singing skills, writing, “For some reason he sang better than me.”

Anwar’s rendition of the Kishore Kumar classic has thus added an unexpected Bollywood moment to his India visit, blending diplomacy with a shared cultural connection between India and Malaysia.