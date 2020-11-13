According to reports, Bangstad described the beer as a “kõlsch that is inoffensive and not too bitter.”

Apparently, Bangstad ran for a seat in the state Assembly but lost to Republican Rob Swearingen. He stated that he hopes to bring progressive politics to the US through beer.

Biden's victory comes amidst a most unusual terrain for a presidential election. From coast to coast, mail-in ballots did the star turn for Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris in an election transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the former Vice President said: "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

He also stated that now that the campaign was over, it was time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and come together as a nation. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."

Biden became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.