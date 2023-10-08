BREAKING: Lebanon's Hezbollah Joins Hamas In 'War' Against Israel; Bombs 3 Military Outposts (WATCH VIDEO)

Tel Aviv: Lebanon's Hezbollah has joined Hamas in its war against Israel. The militant organisation from Lebanon has reportedly bombed three military outposts with mortar shells in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning. The videos of the bombing are doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that bombs are being fired at the military outposts in Israel.

Hezbollah takes responsibility of bombing 3 military outposts

There are reports that Lebanon's terrorist organisation has taken responsibility of bombing the three military outposts in the occupied territories in Shebaa Farms that is situated in southern Lebanon. They said that they fired mortar shells and guided missiles targeting the military outposts. There are also reports that the attack was done to target the radar station of Israel with a direct hit. It can be seen in the video that blasts are taking place in the area where signalling towers are situated.

Hezbollah claims that the radar station has been disabled

Hezbollah has claimed that the radar station has been disabled after it attacked the station with mortars. There are reports that the Israeli Army has been stationed along the borders of Lebanon and they have been given orders to be prepared and should be combat-ready after the Israeli Air Force starts bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hezbollah issues statement

Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility for bombing the radar station in southern Lebanon. It said, "The groups of Martyr Haj Emad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance has attacked three positions of the Zionist occupation in the Shabaa fields of ​​Lebanon, which are: a radar site, Zebedin site and Roysat al-Alam site, a large number of artillery shells and guided missiles were fired and the sites were directly hit. Victory is only from the mighty and wise God."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Iran is indirectly involved in the attack

As per reports, Iran is indirectly involved in the attacks that took place in Israel as it funds Hamas and Hezbollah. The Israel Air Force said that they have targetted various structures of Hezbollah terrorist group in Southern Lebanon. Thia clearly states that the Israeli Air Force has started bombing the Hezbollah militants in Lebanon along with the attack on Gaza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)