Boris Johnson urges MPs to back his Brexit bill

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday has urged MPs of his ruling Conservative Party to back his plan to override part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, a media report said on Saturday.

The Internal Market Bill, which will be formally debated in the House of Commons for the first time on Monday, addresses the Northern Ireland Protocol - the part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement designed to prevent a hard border returning to the island of Ireland, the BBC reported.

If it becomes a law it would give UK ministers powers to modify or "disapply" rules relating to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland that will come into force from January 1, if the UK and European Union (EU) are unable to strike a trade deal.

The EU says the planned changes must be scrapped or they risk jeopardising the trade talks between the two sides.

But the government has rejected this demand, arguing the measures in the bill are needed to protect the integrity of the UK and the peace process in Northern Ireland.