Book on the rise of Indian-Americans inspired by Vice-President Kamala Harris

Lalit K Jha

Washington

A group of influential Indian-Americans, scholars, dip­lo­mats and entrepreneurs ha­ve come together to write an anthology to document the historic election of Kam­ala Harris as the Vice President of the US and the rise of the small but powerful Indian diaspora in this country.

“The story of Vice President Kamala Harris ascending to the Vice Presidency is one of public service, and of struggle, hard work and the diaspora’s potential to succeed. She embodies the promise that so many first- and second-generation Indian Americans are aspiring to — whether in public service or an increasing array of different fields — as this bo­ok attests to,” eminent Indian-American venture capitalist MR Rangaswami told PTI.

One of the authors of the anthology, ‘Kamala Harris and the Rise of Indian Americans’, Rangaswami said the story of the Indian diaspora coming into their own is truly awe-inspiring. He is the founder of Indiaspora, which played an advisory role in this anthology.