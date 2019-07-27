Bodies of 62 migrants retrieved off Libya coast

Tripoli: Libya's Red Crescent said Friday its rescue workers had recovered the bodies of 62 migrants a day after one of the deadliest shipwrecks this year in the Mediterranean. "Our Red Crescent teams have pulled 62 migrants" from the water since Thursday evening, the head of the unit Abdelmoneim Abu Sbeih said.

Aid agencies said more than 100 migrants were missing after an overloaded boat sank off the Libyan coast east of the capital near the port city of Khoms. About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coastguard, and fishermen said the waters were full of floating bodies.