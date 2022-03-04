Blast at Peshawar mosque; at least 30 feared dead

Peshawar (Pakistan): At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistan city, officials said.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

Officials said the condition of the 10 injured is stated to be critical.

Dawn reported that Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan confirmed one police official was martyred while Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far.

The CCPO said that according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter a mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar and fired at the policemen standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was critically injured, the CCPO said.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:00 PM IST