 Benjamin Netanyahu's House Attacked: Hezbollah Drone Strikes Israel PM's Residence In Caesarea; Visuals Surface
The Israeli military confirmed that a drone had struck the central town where Netanyahu resides and two additional drones were intercepted before they could reach their targets.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Israel: A drone attack was reported at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday morning. The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, who launched a drone towards Netanyahu's residence located in the Caesarea area. While the drone reportedly hit the area surrounding the prime minister’s home, there were no casualties reported, as per initial reports.

Iranian Military Confirms Hezbollah's Involvement

In a statement online, the Iranian military confirmed Hezbollah's involvement in the attack, stating that "Lebanese brothers targeted Netanyahu's residence in a drone attack." They also shared visuals from the area surrounding Netanyahu's home, further indicating Hezbollah’s involvement in the incident.

Visuals from outside the residence of the Israeli PM show ambulances and medical service officials, hinting at possible injuries. It is unclear whether Netanyahu was present at his residence at the time of attack. There are no reports confirming his condition as of now.

IDF Eliminates Yahya Sinwar

The recent drone attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence came just two days after Israeli forces eliminated Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar in a targeted operation in Gaza. Sinwar, 62, was killed on Thursday, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirming his death in a social media post that read, "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar."

Footage Shows Final Moments Of Yahya Sinwar

The IDF later released drone footage capturing Sinwar’s final moments, showing him seated on a couch in a heavily damaged house, surrounded by rubble, and throwing an object at the drone before being eliminated.

Sinwar, believed to be the mastermind behind the deadly October 7 assault on Israel, was responsible for orchestrating the attack, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, including hostages.

