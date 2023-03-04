Belgian woman who murdered her 5 children chooses euthanasia after 16 years of killing |

Genevieve Lhermitte, a Belgian woman who murdered her five children in 2007, has been euthanized at her own request 16 years after the killings. Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and four daughters, aged three to 14, with a kitchen knife at their family home in the town of Nivelles. She then attempted to commit suicide but ended up calling emergency services. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 but was later moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2019.

Belgian law permits euthanasia for individuals

Belgian law permits individuals to be euthanized if they are experiencing "unbearable" physical or psychological suffering that cannot be healed, provided they are conscious of their decision and able to express their wish in a reasoned and consistent manner. Lhermitte's lawyer, Nicolas Cohen, confirmed that his client died through euthanasia on the 16th anniversary of the killings on Tuesday, having followed the specific procedure for it, with medical opinions having been collected.

Lhermitte's lawyers argued that their client was mentally disturbed and should not be sent to prison. The jury, however, found her guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced her to life in jail after hearing conflicting medical expertise. In 2010, Lhermitte filed a civil lawsuit against her former psychiatrist, alleging his "inaction" had failed to prevent the murders, but she abandoned the legal battle after 10 years without success.

Deaths in Belgium through euthanasia

Last year, nearly 3,000 people in Belgium died via euthanasia, an increase of 10% compared to the previous year, and for almost three out of four requests, patients presented "several types of suffering, both physical and psychological."

Cancer remained the number one reason cited, according to the authorities. The quintuple murder in 2007 and the subsequent trial rocked Belgium, with the case prompting debate about mental health treatment and the law's handling of cases involving mothers who kill their children.