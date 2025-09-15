 'Being Soft On Illegal Immigrant Criminals Is OVER': Trump Slams Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Murder In Dallas
PTI
Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
US president Donald Trump | File Pic

Houston: US President Donald Trump has decried the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record, whom he called an "Illegal Alien." Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump said the assailant should have been deported, blaming what he called lenient policies of his predecessor Joe Biden.

"Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," he said.

About The Case

Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.

The assault, carried out in front of his wife and 18-year-old son, has deeply shaken the Indian-American community.

The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation.

Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over USD 321,326. The killing has renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the challenges US authorities face when countries decline to accept deportees.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

