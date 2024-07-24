'Being A Girl In Pakistan Is Too Difficult!': Woman Shares Horrifying Experience Of Job Offer In Exchange Of Favours After Applying On Indeed App

Representative Image |

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Pakistan, a woman faced a harrowing experience while applying for a job at the Giga Group of Companies in Islamabad. The woman used the Indeed app for her job search and had applied for a trainee and office assistant job. Later she was asked to join as a personal assistant and provide favours to her boss.

Woman Shares Screenshots On X

The woman Adina Hira took it to her X account and shared screenshots of her conversation with the person who contacted her regarding the job. "Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable!! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of. When a fresh graduate looks for a job," Hira wrote in the caption of the post.

Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable!! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of. When a fresh graduate looks for a job, pic.twitter.com/QCDTeRZlLr — Adina Hira (@_dinatweets_) July 23, 2024

According to the chats in the screenshots, an executive named Sadam Bukhari contacted Hira on Indeed giving her information about the vacancy of the personal assistant position at their office. He also informed her about the salary and other allowances while explaining her the job role and responsibilities.

Man Asks 'Cooperation' With Manager For Long-Term Survival

In another screenshot showing a WhatsApp chat, an individual is seen explaining her the job role and also informed her that she will need to 'cooperate' with her manager. When Hira asked for clarification on cooperation, the individual replied saying, 'Have to spend some quality time with your boss." Hira, furious by the reply abused the person and asked him to offer this job to his mother, before blocking him on the messaging app.

Giga Group, the company involved in the case has a very big name and reputation in the Pakistan market. However, there are no reports of any statement issued by the company in the matter yet.

About Pakistan-Based Giga Group

Giga Group is a multinational business conglomerate with a diverse portfolio. Established in 1956, the company began as a textile firm and has since expanded into various sectors, including bullion trade, gold refining, real estate construction and development.