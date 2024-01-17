'Sex For Job' Offer: Government Officer Removed From Service For Seeking Sexual Favours From Girl Applicant, FIR Registered

FPJ

Gwalior, January 17: A government officer in Madhya Pradesh has been removed from services in connection with an alleged "sex for job" offer. The accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay, who was serving as production officer for Madhya Pradesh Seeds and Farm Development Corporation (MPSFDC), had allegedly asked sexual favours from a female job seeker. The dismissal came after the police registered a case against him in Gwalior.

An order regarding the termination of Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay was issued late on Monday, January 15. He was on the panel selected to interview the applicants for a post in MPSFDC. A girl applicant had lodged a complaint alleging that Tantuvay sent text messages seeking sexual favours to clear her in the interview.

The complainant submitted a screenshot of the offensive messages allegedly sent from Tantuvay to the police. "We are probing if the accused had given such sex for job offer to any other girl candidates," a senior Gwalior district police officer was quoted as saying.

FIR Registered Against Tantuvay

A notice was issued to Tantuvay after the complaint regarding alleged "sex for job" offer was lodged. Following preliminary probe, the police registered an FIR against him, and subsequently he was terminated from service. The accused has been booked under Section 354-A (demands for sexual favours) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops are conducing further investigation to check if he had demanded sexual favours from any other applicant.