 Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBasic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

The persistent dangerous atmosphere has made it difficult for citizens to breathe, leaving them vulnerable to respiratory diseases, as they struggle to continue with their daily activities.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in the world | ANI

The city of Lahore in Pakistan continues to rattle under rising smog levels, with air quality hovering in the hazardous zone for weeks, Geo News reported.

On Thursday, Lahore ranked number one on the most polluted city rankings, released by IQAir at a staggering 784.

Lahore's atmosphere has remained dangerous for its residents for weeks following its position as being one of the cities with the world's highest AQI. The pollution levels have time and again touched 1000 for the city.

As per Geo News, the prolonged exposure has increased hospital admissions for respiratory issues, with Lahore and other cities like Multan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala severely affected.

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The persistent dangerous atmosphere has made it difficult for citizens to breathe, leaving them vulnerable to respiratory diseases, as they struggle to continue with their daily activities.

Doctors have advised the residents of Lahore to wear masks when stepping outside their homes.

Geo News reported that private and government educational institutions, teaching up to the higher secondary level, in the city as well as other districts of Pakistan's Punjab have also been closed by the government till November 17, as per a notification.

Meanwhile, the Punjab education department has ordered to keep tuition centres and academies closed.

"All educational institutions will shift to online classes," the notification read.

Geo News noted that the notification was issued after Aurangzeb, a day earlier, announced the closure in a presser at the Chief Minister's House.

She confirmed that schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan divisions will transition to online classes until 17 November, prioritising public health amidst rising pollution levels.

"Today, the air quality index (AQI) is 1,150. Yesterday, the air quality index remained at 500, which is very dangerous," Aurangzeb explained, urging parents to keep children indoors and shift to online schooling. She also emphasised that this shift is not a holiday but a measure to mitigate exposure to dangerous air pollutants, according to Geo News.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Australia Proposes Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

Australia Proposes Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy

Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy