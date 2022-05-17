Barcelona: Passenger train driver killed after collision with freight train, at least 85 injured

One person was killed and at least 85 were injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station in Barcelona, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Directorate General for Civil Protection and Emergencies (DGPCE), the accident took place at around 6 p.m. on Monday when the freight train carrying potash derailed at the entrance to the station and hit the passenger train that was leaving at the time, reports Xinhua news agency.

The driver of the passenger train was killed, the regional government said in a statement.

Nine of the injured in the accident have been hospitalised, Vice President of the Generalitat and Minister of Digital Policies and Territory, Jordi Puignero, told reports.

Meanwhile, the causes of the accident are under investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:15 PM IST