Bangladesh train accident kills 16, injured 60

Hayat-ud-Dowla Khan, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune that the accident occured because the loco masters did not obey the signals.

According to police, 12 passengers died on the spot, while the rest succumbed to injuries as the rescue campaign was underway or after they were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Local police station chief Shayamal Kanti Das feared that the toll could rise as several passengers were still trapped under the damaged coaches, especially of the Udayan Express.

Railway officials said they immediately suspended the drivers and conductors of the Turna-Nishita train and formed four different committees to investigate into the crash.

The district administration also formed another committee with an additional district magistrate as its chief.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Parliamentary Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury condoled the loss of lives and prayed for the wounded.

The railway authorities have announced compensation to the victims and their families. "The prime minister asked the railway authorities to properly train the locomotive drivers to evade recurrence of such tragic incidents," a premier's office spokesman said.

The Daily Star reported that train services between Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Noakhali and Chattogram-Sylhet have been suspended following the accident.