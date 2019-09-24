Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina honoured with Vaccine Hero Award in New York

New York: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is here to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), was conferred with the Vaccine Hero Award at the UN headquarters.

Hasina was applauded for the success in immunisation in Bangladesh, especially for her role in eliminating polio and curtailing diphtheria, hepatitis-B and rubella.

Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) Board Chairperson Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivered a felicitation speech on the occasion on Monday, bdnews24 reported.

"This is an award for those who have set out a clear ambition and displayed urgency to providing life-saving vaccines for children and ensuring that no child is left out," Okonjo-Iweala said in her speech.

"Sheikh Hasina is a true champion of immunisation as well as the rights of children and women's empowerment," she said.

GAVI, a Switzerland-based organisation, works to save the lives of millions of children globally by providing vaccines to them.

"I initiated the immunisation programme in 1996 after forming the government. At the beginning, the people were reluctant but now they became aware and began to participate in the immunisation programme," said Hasina.