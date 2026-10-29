Bangladesh: Former Air Force Officer Who Reportedly Filmed Hasina's Flight Found Dead

KM Tahsif Souri, a former Bangladesh Air Force officer who reportedly recorded a video showing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country amid violent protests in August 2024, was found dead in a river in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to reports, river police recovered Souri’s body from Tongi Bandar Ghat after receiving information through the national emergency helpline 999.

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The body was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination. A mobile phone and a wristwatch found with the body helped authorities establish his identity.

Police investigate circumstances of death

Police said the circumstances surrounding Souri’s death remained unclear. Although drowning was suspected, officials said the postmortem report would help determine the exact cause of death.

Souri’s father, KM Enayetul Karim Helal, said he did not know who was responsible for his son’s death. Speaking to Jago News, he said Souri had occasionally expressed concerns about his safety but had never explained what was troubling him.

Helal added that his son had been dismissed from the Air Force on disciplinary grounds. Souri later worked at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Netra News and, most recently, Virgo Tobacco.

Father recounts Souri's final movements

Recalling the day of the incident, Helal said one of Souri’s junior colleagues came looking for him downstairs before evening. Souri reportedly told his mother that Dip had arrived and that he would go down to speak with him. He went downstairs but never returned home.

Video linked to Hasina’s departure

Souri’s reported role in recording a video of Hasina’s departure from Bangladesh has drawn attention following his death. Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5, 2024, amid mass protests that led to the collapse of her government.

She reportedly left by military helicopter before boarding a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft bound for India’s Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. Hasina has remained in exile in India and has vowed to return to Bangladesh. However, police have not established any connection between Souri’s death and the video he reportedly recorded.