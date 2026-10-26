Oriental Rail Infrastructure Bags ₹1.37 Crore Order From Indian Railways, To Supply Seats & Berths For Bangladesh Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure secures a Rs 1.37 crore Indian Railways order to supply nine sets of seats. |

Mumbai: Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has secured an order worth Rs 1.37 crore from the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, a unit of Indian Railways, for manufacturing, supplying and installing railway seats and berths.

The company announced the development in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Order Details And Scope

According to the exchange filing, the contract is valued at Rs 1,37,25,000.09 and involves manufacturing, supplying and installing nine sets of seats and berths, including attendant berths, for FAC (WJC) coaches of Bangladesh Railways.

Although the equipment is intended for Bangladesh Railways, the order has been awarded by an Indian Railways entity and classified as a domestic contract.

The company has been given until June 30, 2027, to complete the execution of the order.

Payment Terms And Conditions

Under the contract, Oriental Rail Infrastructure will receive 95 per cent of the payment against an inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency and proof of dispatch or delivery of materials.

The remaining 5 per cent will be released after the consignee receives, inspects and accepts the supplied goods.

These payment conditions link the release of funds to inspection, delivery and final acceptance of the equipment.

Company Clarifies Related-Party Status

In its disclosure, Oriental Rail Infrastructure confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Focus On Railway Equipment Supply

The latest contract adds to Oriental Rail Infrastructure's order portfolio in railway equipment manufacturing and supply.

The order covers seating and sleeping arrangements for railway coaches, with installation included in the contract scope.

The company has not disclosed the expected profit contribution from the order.