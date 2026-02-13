Bangladesh Election: Afroza Khan Rita, Shama Obaid Among Seven Women Faces Of The BNP Landslide

Bangladesh has scripted a new chapter in its democratic path |

The 13th National Parliamentary Election, held on February 12, 2026, represents a historic turning point for Bangladesh. It was the first general election following the 2024 mass uprising that ended the 15-year rule of the Awami League. Conducted under an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, the election was held alongside a landmark national referendum on the "July Charter," a set of constitutional reforms designed to prevent the return of autocracy

This election was characterised by the absence of the Awami League and a high voter turnout of approximately 60.69 per cent, driven largely by a "Gen Z" electorate and, for the first time, participation from the Bangladeshi diaspora via postal ballots. As the results emerged, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured a landslide victory, returning to power after two decades.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, in this transformed political scenario, seven women leaders have emerged to represent their respective constituencies:

1. Afroza Khan Rita (Manikganj-3)

Afroza Khan Rita is a key figure in the Manikganj district and a member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council. She is the daughter of the late Harunur Rashid Khan Mono, a highly influential former minister whose legacy she has successfully carried forward. In the 2026 election, she contested from the Manikganj-3 seat, which includes Manikganj Sadar and Saturia. She has a deep-rooted connection to this seat through her family’s industrial and philanthropic history, making her a central pillar of the party's strength in the region.

2. Israt Sultana Elen Bhutto (Jhalokati-2)

Israt Sultana Elen Bhutto entered politics following the death of her husband, the late BNP leader Gazi Azizul Haq Bhutto. She proved her individual political strength by winning the Jhalokati-2 seat in 2001 and has remained a resilient leader in the Barisal division ever since. She has a formidable presence in this seat, which covers Jhalokati Sadar and Nalchity. Her leadership is defined by her ability to mobilise the grassroots base and her steadfastness despite years of political challenges during the previous regime.

3. Tahsina Rushdir Luna (Sylhet-2)

Tahsina Rushdir Luna is a member of the BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council and the wife of the missing prominent leader M Ilias Ali. Her political identity is deeply intertwined with the search for justice for her husband, making her a symbol of perseverance in the Sylhet region. She has a significant hold on the Sylhet-2 seat, covering Bishwanath and Balaganj. Her presence in this seat is bolstered by the intense loyalty of voters who view her as the guardian of the Ilias Ali legacy.

4. Shama Obaid (Faridpur-2)

Shama Obaid serves as the Organizing Secretary (Dhaka Division) of the BNP and is the daughter of the late veteran politician KM Obaidur Rahman. Known for her sophisticated media presence and international diplomatic connections, she represents the modern face of the party. She has a strong political base in the Faridpur-2 seat, which encompasses Nagarkanda and Saltha. Her campaign in this seat focused on reclaiming her father’s traditional stronghold and bringing a tech-savvy approach to local development.

5. Nayab Yusuf Kamal (Faridpur-3)

Nayab Yusuf Kamal belongs to one of the most prestigious political dynasties in Faridpur, being the daughter of former minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf and granddaughter of the legendary Lal Mia. She has taken up the mantle of representing the "Yusuf Mahal" influence in the Faridpur-3 seat, which covers the Faridpur Sadar area. She has a natural advantage in this seat due to her family's century-old political and social contributions, focussing her leadership on maintaining this traditional bond with the local electorate.

6. Farzana Sharmin Putul (Natore-1)

Farzana Sharmin Putul is a member of the BNP’s Central Executive Committee and the daughter of the late former minister Fazlur Rahman Patal. Since her father's passing, she has become the primary leader for the party in the Natore-1 seat, comprising Lalpur and Bagatipara. She has a strong presence in this seat by focusing on the development projects initiated by her father and maintaining a direct, active relationship with the local party workers.

7. Barrister Rumin Farhana (Brahmanbaria-2)

Barrister Rumin Farhana is a prominent lawyer and the daughter of the late Language Movement veteran Oli Ahad. After becoming a household name for her fiery speeches as a reserved-seat MP, she transitioned to direct electoral politics in the 2026 election. She contested from the Brahmanbaria-2 seat, her ancestral home. She has a powerful influence in this seat, where she is respected as a fearless orator and a legal expert dedicated to constitutional rights and democratic reforms.