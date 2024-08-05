Bangladesh: C-130 Aircraft Reportedly Carrying PM Sheikh Hasina Tracked In Indian Airspace Amid Dhaka Protests; VIDEO

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina |

New Delhi, August 5: Shortly after it was reported that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister had fled Bangladesh amid ongoing violence in the country, security agencies in India began monitoring a C-130 Aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 as it flew in close proximity from the Indian border.

Sources said the aircraft was headed towards Delhi. Sources say that it is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane. The aircraft is expected to reach around 1700-1715 hours at a runway in Delhi.

The Bangladesh Air Force plane crossed Patna and was tracked near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Sources said that top security brass is monitoring the situation very closely and "all radars are active and keeping a close watch on them."

Meanwhile, protests and celebrations were reported from Dhaka with some protestors cheering the news of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. Local Bangladesh media outlet Prothom Alo reported that protesters also set fire to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi.

Prothom Alo reported that there was a raging fire and protesters chanted slogans. The agitators also set fire to the Dhaka district office of Awami League. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday. At this time, the fire also spread to the gas cylinder shop nearby.

Many people also entered the Ganabhabhan, the Prime Minister's official residence after it was reported that Shiekh Hasina had fled Dhaka after resigning from her position. Prothom Alo reported that protestors were seen cheering with their hands raised in the grounds of Ganabhaban. They are chanting.

Earlier, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister. On Monday, the army chief said, now the political transition period is going on and an interim government will be formed. He said that 'all murders will be judged'. The Army Chief in a televised address called on people to trust in the army and shun violence.

The Army chief said to the people, "Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help, we won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together."

In response to a question from journalists the Army Chief said that he had met representatives of the BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. Teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonaid Saki were also present in the meeting. However, the students' representatives could not be contacted.

Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said, "We will now go to Bangabhvan. There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government."

Bangladesh National Party Secretary General called on the countrymen to remain calm. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a message said that they had participated in a meeting with Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman and the meeting was good.