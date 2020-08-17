Bahrain: Burqa-clad woman who destroyed Ganesha idols in supermarket prosecuted

A video of a burqa-clad woman destroying Ganesha idols in a supermarket in Bahrain went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, two burqa-clad women can be seen standing near a supermarket shelf where Ganesha idols are kept on display ahead of the Ganesh Utsav. One of the women later picks up the Ganesha idols and starts throwing them on the floor one by one and breaks them.

The woman raised objection over the display of Ganesh idols in a Muslim country. She said, "This is Mohamed ben Issa's country, do you think he approved of this?" "This is a Muslim country, correct?" the woman was seen yelling at the shop attendant in Arabic. "Let us see who will worship these statues. Call the cops," the other woman who was recording the incident on her phone said.

