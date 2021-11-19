e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:15 PM IST

Austria imposes COVID-19 lockdown till December 13th, says Chancellor

Austria has imposed a national lockdown from Monday, which shall run for maximum twenty days with assessment every ten days.
Representative Image | Unsplash

Vienna: Austria has imposed a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days. Every 10 days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:15 PM IST
