Austria imposes COVID-19 lockdown till December 13th, says Chancellor

Vienna: Austria has imposed a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days. Every 10 days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:15 PM IST