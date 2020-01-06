Australian PM Scott Morrison says govt to allocate AUD 2 billion for bushfire recovery

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the government will allocate AUD 2 billion over the next two years to help those affected by the deadly bushfires raging across the country, local media reported.

The funds will support local governments, farmers and primary producers, as well as deliver mental health programs, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The money would be put into a bushfire recovery fund, which will be administered by the National Bushfire Recovery Agency established on Sunday.