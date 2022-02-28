Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine to help resist Russian invasion

Canberra: Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement on Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a USD 3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defence minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

