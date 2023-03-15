 Australia: Brisbane’s Indian Consulate forced to shut down by Khalistan supporters
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia: Brisbane’s Indian Consulate forced to shut down by Khalistan supporters

Australia: Brisbane’s Indian Consulate forced to shut down by Khalistan supporters

According to Queensland Police, the gathering was unauthorised.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative | AFP

The Honorary Consulate of India on Swann Road in Brisbane's Taringa suburb was forced to close after Khalistan supporters blocked the entrance.

According to Queensland Police, the gathering was unauthorised.

As per reports from Australia Today, Parvinder Singh, a resident of regional Queensland, who had taken a leave from work to attend an appointment at the Indian Consulate, had to reschedule his appointment to get his young child’s Overseas Citizen of Indian card issues sorted.

The presence of the Brisbane Sikh Temple bus accommodating the protesters was also a matter of great concern, the report noted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference in New Delhi on March 11th said that Australia will not tolerate any extreme actions or attacks on religious buildings, and such action against Hindu temples has no place.

Brisbane’s Indian Consulate attacked

According to an earlier story from Australia Today, supporters of Khalistan attacked the Honorary Consulate of India on Swann Road in the Taringa neighbourhood of Brisbane on the evening of February 21.

When Archana Singh, the honorary consul of India in Brisbane, arrived on February 22, she discovered the flag of Khalistan flying outside the building.

Singh alerted the Queensland Police right afterwards, who arrived and took the flag away after searching the Honorary Consulate of India for any potential threats.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be arrested? Here's all you need to know about the Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be arrested? Here's all you need to know about the Toshakhana case

Australia: Brisbane’s Indian Consulate forced to shut down by Khalistan supporters

Australia: Brisbane’s Indian Consulate forced to shut down by Khalistan supporters

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan was ‘mentally prepared for arrest’, will appear before court on...

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan was ‘mentally prepared for arrest’, will appear before court on...

'My arrest is part of London Plan': Imran Khan's shocking claims in latest video; (Watch)

'My arrest is part of London Plan': Imran Khan's shocking claims in latest video; (Watch)

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan's house attacked with tear gas; visuals surface

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan's house attacked with tear gas; visuals surface