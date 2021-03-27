At least 91 killed in one of deadliest days since coup: Myanmar media

As Myanmar's military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade on Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total by 9 pm at 100, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns. The online news site Myanmar Now earlier reported the death toll had reached 91.

Both numbers are higher than all estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged in counts from 74 to 90.

Figures collected by the researcher, who asked not to be named for his security, have generally tallied with the counts issued at the end of each day by the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, which documents deaths and arrests and is widely seen as a definitive source. The Associated Press is unable to independently confirm the death tolls.