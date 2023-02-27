At least 59 including 28 Pakistanis die after ship carrying migrants overturns off Italy's coast

At least 59 including 28 Pakistanis die after ship carrying migrants overturns of Italy's coast |

An overloaded boat capsized in stormy seas off the southern Calabria region of Italy, leading to the deaths of 59 migrants. Of those who died, 28 were Pakistani citizens, with 12 more still missing. The vessel had departed from Turkey several days earlier, carrying migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and other countries.

The Pakistani embassy in Rome has been providing updates to the Pakistani community in the Calabria region and is in contact with Italian authorities, volunteers, and maritime agencies. The embassy has confirmed that the bodies of 28 Pakistani nationals have been recovered from the sea by rescue officials. The survivor who was arrested on migrant trafficking charges was among those who managed to reach the shore after the sinking.

Pakistani officials stated they are in contact with Italian authorities after the incident

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said "We are closely following the reports about possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel that has capsized off the coast of Italy."

Wreckage from the wooden gulet, a Turkish sailing boat, was found along a large stretch of coast. The boat had reportedly been carrying between 140 to 150 people, according to survivors. It is not yet known how many children died in the incident.

The mayors of Crotone and Steccato di Cutro both spoke about the devastating scene they witnessed. Women and children were among the dead. The mayor of Steccato di Cutro, Antonio Ceraso, described it as "a gruesome sight that stays with you for all your life." The mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce, confirmed that the number of confirmed victims was 59, and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

