e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistan sought IMF help 23 times in 75 years, India only asked 7 times

Pakistan sought IMF help 23 times in 75 years, India only asked 7 times

He mentioned that India never had to ask IMF to rescue it since the economic reforms of 1991.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Fuel prices up by 113 per cent in February, inflation breaking records at 38.4 per cent, and people fighting for flour in the streets, offers a glimpse of Pakistan's grim economic crisis. Hit by a food crisis after a devastating flood and political turmoil, Pakistan also suffered rejection from IMF for its debt resolution proposal. Now the ex-deputy governor of State Bank of Pakistan has revealed that the country asked IMF to rescue it 23 times in 75 years.

Read Also
China extends $700 million loan to Pakistan
article-image

Murtaza Syed also added that in comparison to Pakistan, India had only approached the global fund seven times. He mentioned that India never had to ask IMF to rescue it since the economic reforms of 1991.

Looking at Pakistan's dismal forex reserves, which have dwindled below $3 billion, Syed highlighted how Bangladesh has $35 billion while his own country's foreign assets peaked at $21 billion. Since the early 90s, Bangladesh only needed IMF's help thrice, while Pakistan had 11 programmes.

Read Also
My hunch is Modi will bail out Pakistan: Former RAW chief Dulat
article-image

Apart from inflation and forex reserves close to running out completely, Pakistan's Rupee is in a free fall. The country isn't producing enough while it spends too much, and is highly dependent on foreign funds for survival. This support was also jeopardised by Trump's decision to pause aide to Pakistan, and now another Republican candidate Nikki Haley has promised to do the same, if she becomes US President.

Pakistan isn't in a position to clear a $73 billion debt, which it is supposed to repay in the next three years. Even if IMF offers it another bailout, the country will have to go for debt restructuring later on.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan sought IMF help 23 times in 75 years, India only asked 7 times

Pakistan sought IMF help 23 times in 75 years, India only asked 7 times

Tech layoffs: Around 2,700 people getting fired every day in 2023 so far

Tech layoffs: Around 2,700 people getting fired every day in 2023 so far

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth extremely fragile

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth extremely fragile

G20 Meet: IMF chief backs India's push for regulating cryptocurrencies, debt restructuring

G20 Meet: IMF chief backs India's push for regulating cryptocurrencies, debt restructuring

Double digit salary hikes are here to stay: Aon predicts 10.3% pay hikes for Indians in 2023

Double digit salary hikes are here to stay: Aon predicts 10.3% pay hikes for Indians in 2023