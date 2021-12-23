AstraZeneca vaccine booster jab effective against Omicron variant: Oxford study

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

The study on AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed that after a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were broadly similar to those against the virus's Delta variant after two doses.

Serum Institute of India (SII) produces Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as Covishield.

The Oxford University lab study is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

AstraZeneca also said that the researchers behind the Oxford study were independent from those who worked on Vaxzevria.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:40 PM IST