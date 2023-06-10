Arizona Scientists Discover Mountains 5 Times Higher Than Mt Everest Deep Inside Earth

File pic

A groundbreaking scientific discovery has revealed the existence of massive subterranean mountains hidden deep within the Earth's interior. These colossal geological formations are estimated to be three to four times taller than Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and has the potential to reshape our understanding of the planet's geological processes.

The astonishing finding was made possible through a combination of advanced seismic imaging techniques and extensive data analysis in Antarctica by a team of experts from Arizona State University. Researchers employed cutting-edge technology to explore the Earth's depths. "The mountain-like structures they revealed are utterly mysterious," the BBC report read.

"Analysing 1000's of seismic recordings from Antarctica, our high-definition imaging method found thin anomalous zones of material at the CMB [core-mantle boundary] everywhere we probed," Arizona State University geophysicist Edward Garnero said in a statement.

Mountain's 5 times taller than Everest

"The material's thickness varies from a few kilometres to 10's of kilometres. This suggests we are seeing mountains on the core, in some places up to 5 times taller than Mt. Everest," he added.

With these new findings, the scientists believe are seeking to argue that these underground mountains may play a critical role in how heat escapes the Earth's core.

"Seismic investigations, such as ours, provide the highest resolution imaging of the interior structure of our planet, and we are finding that this structure is vastly more complicated than once thought," study co-author and University of Alabama geoscientist Samantha Hansen said in a statement.

"Our research provides important connections between shallow and deep Earth structure and the overall processes driving our planet," she added.

The discovery has raised numerous questions about the formation and evolution of these subterranean mountains.

Scientists speculate that they could have originated from tectonic processes, where intense pressures and forces within the Earth's mantle caused the crust to buckle and fold over millions of years.

Further research is needed to unravel the mysteries surrounding these colossal structures and shed light on their geological significance.