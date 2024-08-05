Video: Anti-Immigration Protests Rock UK, Massive Violence And Looting In Many Cities

Screenshot from a video on X showing police tackling violent protesters. A lot of such videos are doing rounds. | X

The United Kingdom is in the grips of biggest social unrest seen in years. The protests, which started as anti-immigrant demonstrations have spiralled into mass looting, vandalism and violence. Hotels housing asylum seekers have been attacked, stores have been looted and cars have been smashed.

What started the riots?

Killing of three young girls at a dance party by a 17-year-old man of Rwandan heritage started the protests, widely associated with the far-Right. The protests soon turned violent across UK. The 17-year-old killer, Axel Rudakubana, has been arrested and is not an immigrant as many online posts claimed. He was born in Cardiff. He has now been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder

But as the anger was fuelled further by disinformation online, situation across the country became violent.

On Sunday, two hotels in northern England, which are housing asylum seekers were attacked. One of them is in Rotherham while the other is in Tamworth.

Demonstrators clashed with police. In Tamworth, one police officer was injured as the protesters threw objects at the police, started fires and smashed windows. Protesters attacked firemen as well.

There are reports of stores being looted in different parts of the country. Some videos of such incidents are doing rounds on social media.

FPJ has not independently verified this video.

PM talks tough

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reacted sharply after spike in violence.

"I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend. Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law," he posted on social media platform X.

A BBC report has noted that Islamophobic slurs were hurled during violence in Liverpool.

UK Home Office has already said that mosques in the country will now receive "greater protection with new emergency security".