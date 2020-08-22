Amid controversy and protests over poll results, Belarus blocks news websites

Authorities in Belarus have blocked an array of news media websites reporting on the country shaken by two weeks of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Saturday that more than 20 sites had been blocked, including those of US-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on Belarus.

On Friday, the state publishing house stopped printing top independent newspapers the Narodnaya Volya and Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing equipment malfunction.

Protests unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the August 9 presidential election in which official results handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Protesters allege the results were manipulated and are calling for Lukashenko to resign.

Police responded harshly in the first days of the protests, arresting some 7,000 people, beating many of them.

But the protests have widened their scope, with strikes called at some of the country's main factories.

In an enormous show of defiance, an estimated 200,000 protesters rallied last Sunday in the capital, Minsk.

Lukashenko's main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called for another march this Sunday.

"We are closer than ever to our dream," she said in a video message from Lithuania, where she took refuge after the election.

Public shows of support for Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, have been comparatively modest.