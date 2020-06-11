Amid 'Black Lives Matter' protests, here's a look at Trump's batch of interns at the White House

The picture has drawn ire on the micro blogging site for the obvious ‘racist’ approach made by the US President.

One user wrote, "This image upsets me more than I can say; we all know Trump is a racist and his administration is complacent with the mistreatment of POC, but for me, seeing such a visceral representation of it is just sickening."

"Trump with 91 interns. 1 black male, 1 brown female, 1 Asian male. 88 white interns. This is Trump's America and it is ALL ABOUT RACISM!," wrote another.