Amid 'Black Lives Matter' protests, here's a look at Trump's batch of interns at the White House

Fred R. Barnard coined the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words.” Such is the frame of US President Donald Trump's interns at the White House juxtaposed with the one during former President Barack Obama's tenure.
Podcaster and Democrat supporter Fernand R. Amandi shared Trump’s all white picture of the new summer batch of interns and wrote "A tale of two Presidential intern pics". Twitter didn’t take long to notice how it was different than Obama’s diverse group that comprised of a mix representing different races and ethnicities.
The picture has drawn ire on the micro blogging site for the obvious ‘racist’ approach made by the US President.
One user wrote, "This image upsets me more than I can say; we all know Trump is a racist and his administration is complacent with the mistreatment of POC, but for me, seeing such a visceral representation of it is just sickening."
"Trump with 91 interns. 1 black male, 1 brown female, 1 Asian male. 88 white interns. This is Trump's America and it is ALL ABOUT RACISM!," wrote another.
Trump has been called out for being ignorant towards black atrocities prevailing across US. He has been heavily criticised for not handling the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests effectively, after 46-year-old African-American George Floyd died in police custody.
Not to mention the backlash he received by not paying heed to protests and saying "....These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!", and further retaliating by threatening to deploy 'heavily armed soldiers', citing the outrage as an act of “terror”.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)