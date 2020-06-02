'American version of Kapil Mishra': Twitter on Trump supporters taking to the streets with baseball bats

In his speech on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that "his first and highest duty as the President is to defend the American people."

Addressing the country-wide protests following the murder of George Floyd, the President stated that if the protesters do not retreat and if the inaction of state and city authorities continues, in order to take necessary action to 'defend life and property', he would have to deploy the US military.

Protesters gathered outside the White House dispersed after the police used tear gas and rubber bullets on them. With widespread protests across the country, some of which have taken a violent turn, Trump loyalists are condemning this by describing it as a act of hate. The President himself said in his speech that he was an ally of peaceful protesters but added that to enforce the law he would deploy "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers."