Ali Khamenei Funeral: Iran's Former Supreme Leader To Be Buried In Mashhad

Former Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei |

Iran announced that the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on February 28, will be held in his hometown of Mashhad. Iranian state media and international news organisations officially confirmed his death on March 1, 2026.

According to Iranian media reports, the country is witnessing widespread mourning following Khamenei’s death. Before the burial, a large public memorial ceremony will be organised in the capital, Tehran, where citizens and senior leaders are expected to pay their final respects.

Burial At Holy Imam Reza Shrine

According to a report by News Nation, the committee overseeing the funeral arrangements stated that the ceremonies would be grand and historic, with massive public participation. After the memorial event in Tehran, Khamenei’s mortal remains will be taken to Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest in accordance with his last wish.

He will be buried within the complex of the revered Imam Reza Shrine, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam. The shrine houses the tomb of Ali al-Rida, the eighth Imam of Shia Islam.

Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city, holds immense religious significance for Shia Muslims. Khamenei was born in the city on April 19, 1939. The name “Mashhad” itself translates to “place of martyrdom,” further underscoring its symbolic and spiritual importance.

Burial Date Yet To Be Finalised

Iranian authorities said the exact date of the burial has not yet been finalised. An official announcement will be made once all preparations for the funeral ceremonies are completed.

New Supreme Leader Announcement Expected Soon

Meanwhile, five days after the attacks on Iran, the country’s military continues retaliatory operations. Reports say strikes on targets in the Gulf region and on Israeli-American positions have continued for a fourth consecutive day.

Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been appointed Iran’s Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, according to Iran International. The reported decision follows the death of Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes. The outlet also alleged the Revolutionary Guard exerted significant pressure during the succession process.

At the same time, Fars News Agency reported that Iran has entered the final stage of selecting a new Supreme Leader. Under the country’s constitutional process, the decision is being expedited and an official announcement naming Iran’s next leader is expected within hours or days.