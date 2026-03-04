Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Named Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei |

Tehran: Iran’s ruling clerical body has reportedly chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new Supreme Leader, according to a report by Iran International published on Tuesday.

Citing informed sources, the outlet said Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the group constitutionally tasked with appointing the Supreme Leader, voted in favour of Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, to take charge of the Islamic Republic following his father’s death. Mojtaba is the second-eldest son of Ali Khamenei and has long been viewed by analysts as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure within Iran’s political system.

The reported decision comes at a highly volatile moment, just days after Ali Khamenei was killed in joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, an escalation that has since triggered widespread military confrontation across the Middle East.

Mojtaba’s reported elevation could prove controversial. Since its founding, the Islamic Republic has positioned itself as an ideological alternative to monarchy and hereditary rule. A transition of power from father to son risks fuelling criticism that Iran’s leadership structure contradicts its revolutionary principles.

IRGC Played Key Role In Mojtaba’s Appointment

Iran International further alleged that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps played a decisive role in the succession process. According to the report, the powerful military force exerted major pressure on clerics within the Assembly of Experts to back Mojtaba’s appointment.

The Supreme Leader occupies the most powerful position in Iran’s Shiite theocratic system, wielding final authority over state policy, the judiciary and the armed forces. The role also includes command over the Revolutionary Guard, which was designated a terrorist organisation by Washington in 2019 and has steadily expanded its influence across Iran’s political, military and economic spheres during Ali Khamenei’s decades-long rule.

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei maintains close ties with the Revolutionary Guard and has been deeply involved in the inner workings of the leadership for years. He is believed to have effectively overseen the Office of the Supreme Leader and has often been described as a central power broker operating away from the public spotlight.

Mojtaba is a mid-ranking cleric who previously served in Iran’s armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War. His longstanding connections with the IRGC and his influence within elite circles are seen as key factors behind his reported selection as Iran’s next paramount leader.