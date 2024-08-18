 Air India Air Hostess Sexually Assaulted In London Hotel: Reports
Air India Air Hostess Sexually Assaulted In London Hotel: Reports

Air India Air Hostess Sexually Assaulted In London Hotel: Reports

The air hostess working with Air India was sleeping in her hotel room when the intruder attacked her.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Image for representation |

An Air India air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by an intruder at a hotel in London, said multiple media reports. The incident took place in Radisson Hotel in Central London. Her cries for help made her colleagues rush to her help. The accused tried to run as he saw them coming but he was eventually caught. The incident reportedly took place shortly after midnight Thursday (August 15).

Air India has confirmed this, said a report in The Times Of India.

“We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated.” said Air India spokesperson as quoted by The Times Of India.

The intruder attacked the air hostess with a clothes hanger when she was sleeping in her room. He reportedly dragged her across the floor when she tried to run towards the door. She cried for help and her colleagues came to her rescue.

She sustained severe bruises on her body and was taken to hospital. She did not report for duty and, as reported by The Hindu, was on her way home to India after receiving treatment.

Reports say that the intruder might have been a homeless person who has been arrested. His exact identity was not immediately known.





