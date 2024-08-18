Uttar Pradesh: Radioactive Material Leak At Amausi Airport Triggers Panic, Authorities Step In

A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. |

Lucknow: A radioactive leak at Amausi Airport on Saturday morning created a wave of concern among airport staff and authorities. The incident involved a container holding anti-cancer drugs, which was discovered to be leaking during routine security checks.

The container was scheduled for shipment to Guwahati via a domestic flight. During the screening process at the airport's domestic cargo terminal, a scanning machine detected an anomaly, triggering an alarm. Upon inspection, it was found that the container contained anti-cancer drugs, which include radioactive materials.

A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. NDRF was called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm and declared the shipment safe. pic.twitter.com/reMRM7iynl — Arifa Siddiqui (@ArifaSiddiqui18) August 17, 2024

There were initial reports that the gas emitted from the leaking container caused some employees to feel unwell. However, airport authorities have refuted claims that any workers fainted due to exposure. As a precaution, three employees involved in the inspection have been isolated.

The leaking container has since been safely secured, and an investigation into the cause of the leak is underway. Despite the incident, flight operations at the airport continue without disruption. Response teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were promptly dispatched to assess and manage the situation.

In a statement, the Adani Group, which operates the airport, confirmed that there were no casualties. "A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the Cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The National Disaster Response Force, called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm, has declared the shipment safe. There was no casualty. The airport operations are running smoothly and have not been impacted," the statement read.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all personnel and passengers.