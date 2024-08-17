 Uttar Pradesh: Vrindavan Widows Prepare 'Special Rakhis' For PM Modi Ahead Of Rakshabandhan 2024
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Vrindavan: In a heartfelt gesture, the widows of Vrindavan have crafted 551 Rakhis themed around Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, specially prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rakash Bandhan is on August 19.

The elderly widows living in the Maa Sharda, Radhatila Ashram, and Taras Mandir Ashram took part in making these Rakhis. The Rakhis include vibrant images of "Ram," "Bihariji," and Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the devotion and respect the widows hold for him.

The Rakhi-making program was organized at Maa Sharda Ashram, where the widows were seen carefully decorating the Rakhis they had crafted. These Rakhis, along with sweets, will be delivered to the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi.

“This initiative is part of a broader effort to challenge and break the social stigmas surrounding widowhood in India. The late Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, a renowned social reformer and founder of the Sulabh Movement, began organizing important Hindu rituals, including Rakshabandhan, for the widows of Vrindavan. His work aimed to bring dignity and a sense of belonging to these women, who have often been marginalized by society,” Vinita Verma, Vice President of the Sulabh Widow Program said.

She mentioned that in the past, a small group of widows would travel to Delhi to personally tie Rakhis on the Prime Minister's wrist. This year, however, they have chosen to send the Rakhis directly to him.

Manu Ghosh, nearly 90 years old, who had previously traveled to Delhi to tie a Rakhi on the Prime Minister, expressed her excitement about making Rakhis for him again this year. She shared her happiness that all the Rakhis are being sent to "Sri Modi Bhaiya."

The Sulabh organization has been instrumental in creating a sense of well-being among the widows, providing for their healthcare, food, and other necessities on humanitarian grounds. Their efforts continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these women, empowering them to participate in social and cultural traditions like Rakshabandhan.

