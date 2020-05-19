After temporarily restoring funds, Donald Trump threatens to permanently cut off US funding of WHO

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to permanently cut off US funding of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Donald Trump tweeted the letter he had sent to WHO Directer General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory!" he said.

Trump in the letter said that if the WHO “does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization.”