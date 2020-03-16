After ‘Namaste’, elbow bump by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders is the new way to greet each other

Coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 150,000 people across the globe, has forced many key Western dignitaries to switch to a different way to greet each other. It was visible during Sunday's Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The Sunday’ debate was the first head-to-head faceoff between Biden and Sanders, as they both are vying to become the Democratic presidential nominee. As the debate opened, Biden and Sanders skipped a traditional handshake, greeting each other instead with an elbow bump. They took their positions at podiums spaced 6 feet apart in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is not it, they even addressed the nation, and each other, from a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

But this is not the first time when Western key dignitaries ditched handshake. Following the advice of WHO people are refraining from shaking hands and hugging each other; instead, they have switched to greeting everyone with ‘Namaste.’