After 'disinfectant' fiasco, Trump declines White House news conferences on COVID-19

President Donald Trump has been facing a lot of heat recently after reports suggested that the country's leader had suggested people use disinfectants to ward of the novel coronavirus. Not only that, he had also been criticism for earlier comments. Many have recently alleged that he had called the novel coronavirus pandemic a "hoax".
Now, the President has taken to Twitter, lashing out at the "Lamestream Media" for asking "hostile questions" and for not reporting "truth or facts accurately".
"What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
In the last few days Trump critics have lambasted the President over his alleged remarks.
"...@realDonaldTrump urged Americans to inject themselves with disinfectant," said one Left wing leader on Twitter.
"Trump downplayed the virus then called for rebellion then told people to drink bleach, maybe it's time to stop taking his press conferences live," tweeted the former chief speechwriter to the US Attorney General.
Now it goes without saying that one should not be drinking bleach or even using disinfectants on themselves unless they are of the medically approved variety. But is that what the President had suggested?
If one looks through the White House transcripts for that particular briefing, Trump had wondered if there was a way "we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning". Calling it an “interesting” idea, the President had also spoken about how the virus gets into people’s lungs and “does a tremendous number on the lungs”.
In a slightly contradictory follow-up, Trump had responded to the next question stating that it "wouldn’t be through injection".
"We’re talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work. But it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object," he had added.
Coming to the second accusation -- that the novel coronavirus is a hoax -- can find slight discrepancies between the allegations and the actual comments. The comments in question were made earlier at a South Carolina rally. It also made its way into a video compilation put together by the super PAC, Priorities USA.
To quote from a transcript of the Frbruary 28 rally that was posted by rev.com, Trump had accused the Democrats of "politicizing the coronavirus".
He goes on to mention other issues that had been brought by by the opposition incluing Russia and the "impeachment hoax".
"They tried it over and over. They’d been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost. It’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax," he adds.
While many have interpreted this as meaning the virus is a hoax, others insist that Trump was targeting the media coverage of the virus, or the politicization of the issue.
