After 'disinfectant' fiasco, Trump declines White House news conferences on COVID-19

President Donald Trump has been facing a lot of heat recently after reports suggested that the country's leader had suggested people use disinfectants to ward of the novel coronavirus. Not only that, he had also been criticism for earlier comments. Many have recently alleged that he had called the novel coronavirus pandemic a "hoax".

Now, the President has taken to Twitter, lashing out at the "Lamestream Media" for asking "hostile questions" and for not reporting "truth or facts accurately".

"What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.