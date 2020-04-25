As 52,000 die in coronavirus pandemic, Trump finds time to hail WWE legend Triple H

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed WWE legend Triple H on Twitter and got brutally trolled for the same.
Vince McMahon, Chairman and CEO of WWE, wished a happy 25th WWE anniversary to Triple H. Taking to Twitter, McMahon wrote, "We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!"
Trump, who has a history with WWE and has been a friend of Vince McMahon, extended his wishes to Triple H. He wrote, ".@TripleH is a total winner!"
Meanwhile, Twitterati brutally trolled Trump. A Twitter user wrote, "You probably should just limit yourself to WWE updates. At least wrestling is fake and you won't get anyone killed." Another Twitter user wrote, "I’m a Triple H fan as much as anyone who likes the WWE, we are in a pandemic why aren’t you making sure people have tests?"
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was deemed an “essential business” in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said, allowing the company to resume live recordings of its shows in the state.
Meanwhile, cases of New York City residents, contacting healthcare authorities over possible exposure to common household cleaners, rose following a controversial comment by US President Donald Trump suggesting injecting disinfectants into the human body as a coronavirus treatment.
In the 18 hours following the comment, the Poison Control Center, a subagency of the city's Health Department, managed a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants, the New York Daily News reported on Friday citing a spokesperson.
Also, 52,243 people have lost their lives in the United States and 926,530 have tested positive for COVID-19.
