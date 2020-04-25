Piers Morgan unfollowed on Twitter by his 'friend' Donald Trump allegedly after criticising the President's 'batsh*t crazy' coronavirus theories

Now, it must be remembered that the two, despite not agreeing on a host of topics have been friends for quite some time. Piers had even won Trump's show The Celebrity Apprentice in 2007-08 -- back in the President's reality TV days.

In a 2017 conversation with ITV’s Loose Women, Morgan had said that while the two of them did not agree on many issues, they were, in his words, "friends".

"“Everyone keeps screaming at me not to like Donald Trump and it’s not going to work. He’s a friend of mine,” he had been quoted as saying.

The sentiment however appears to have soured in recent days, with Morgan repeatedly calling out Trump's words and leadership style. Recently, he told CNN that President Trump was turning his press briefings into "a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan" spectacle. Morgan had also said that he had been following the conferences with "mounting horror".

On Saturday Morgan took to Twitter alleging that he had been unfollowed after writing a column for Daily Mail. He also attached a screenshot of the article, bearing the headline "President Trump's batsh*t crazy coronavirus 'cure' theories are not just shockingly senseless and stupid - they're going to kill people".