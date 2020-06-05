After beating COVID-19, New Zealand to provide free sanitary products to all schoolgirls

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already been crowned as the much needed world leader, given how she has handled the coronavirus crisis. Social media has time and again expressed that they would love to have the ‘Kiwi queen’ take charge of their country.

Ardern has added another feather to her hat by providing free sanitary products to all schoolgirls. According to reports, the government will provide funds under the policy that aims to end period poverty. People living in low socio-economic areas will have primary access to this facility, which will then be rolled out across states on opt-in basis.

This comes after the common problem reported across the globe where many girls miss school due to unavailability of proper sanitary products. Many even use rags or make-shift pads which lead to infections and an overall unhealthy lifestyle.

Earlier this year, Scotland became the first country in the world, to make sanitary products freely available to all women.

Meanwhile, India is way behind with its tax impositions on an essential product, unavailability of pads in public washrooms or free distribution in educational institutions. And while making sanitary products free is a far catch, perhaps a primary move would be not wrapping them hastily in a newspaper when purchasing, and reducing the stigma of it being some sort of an illegal trade, or a crime to bleed that makes women less pious.